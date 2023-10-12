iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,905,332 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.