iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 22.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $60,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.93. 277,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.39.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

