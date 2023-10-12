iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 480,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,900. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

