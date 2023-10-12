iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Boosted by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 511,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

