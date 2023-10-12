iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Position Cut by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.
NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $97.50. 65,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $101.04.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
