iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 126,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,333. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

