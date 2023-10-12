iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.46. 245,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,719. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.