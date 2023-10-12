iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Lifted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after buying an additional 27,699,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,930 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,547,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,554,000 after buying an additional 1,894,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 199,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,584. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1336 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

