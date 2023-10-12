iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,011,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,107,210 shares.The stock last traded at $24.57 and had previously closed at $24.55.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,404.0% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

