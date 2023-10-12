iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,011,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,107,210 shares.The stock last traded at $24.57 and had previously closed at $24.55.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Will Higher Ozempic Use Mean Slimmed-Down Food Sales?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.