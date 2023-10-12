iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $188,493,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,805,248. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

