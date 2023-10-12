iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 6th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,497 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

