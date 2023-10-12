IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Up 153.1% in September

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 740,300 shares, a growth of 153.1% from the September 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

IsoEnergy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 42,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,687. IsoEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

