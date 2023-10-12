IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Up 153.1% in September

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 740,300 shares, a growth of 153.1% from the September 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
IsoEnergy Stock Performance
IsoEnergy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 42,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,687. IsoEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.
About IsoEnergy
