J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $129.00. The stock traded as low as $110.49 and last traded at $110.70, with a volume of 288766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.73.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -654.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day moving average is $146.01.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

