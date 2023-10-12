J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,314 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average of $131.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

