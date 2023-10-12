J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 602 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 925,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after buying an additional 158,494 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after buying an additional 143,510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

