J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 9,233 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,607 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

