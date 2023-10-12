J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

