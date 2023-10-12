J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,698,000 after buying an additional 964,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,187.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 662,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 610,683 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.