J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after buying an additional 8,888,144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,411,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,077,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after buying an additional 139,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after buying an additional 240,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.47%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.