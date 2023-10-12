J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 372,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 59,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.