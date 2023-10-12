J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,225 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 345,828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in MP Materials by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

MP Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 16.15 and a quick ratio of 15.26. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.65.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

