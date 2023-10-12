J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $365.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.69 and a 200 day moving average of $393.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

