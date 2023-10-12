J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

