J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 5,371 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

