Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 19,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total transaction of $2,517,431.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,881,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 19,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total value of $2,517,431.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,881,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,647 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.27. 144,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

