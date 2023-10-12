Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

J stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.91. 94,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.24. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

