Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Down 55.5% in September

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 389,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of JAGX stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 76,125,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

