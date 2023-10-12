JLP Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 1.8% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.14. 158,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,435. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.20 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average is $141.62.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

