JLP Asset Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart accounts for 4.0% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 461.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.48. 743,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,028. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 113.95%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

