JLP Asset Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

JLP Asset Management LLC cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises approximately 5.4% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.57. The company had a trading volume of 170,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Citigroup cut their target price on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

