JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

