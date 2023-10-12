Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $57.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $3,864,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,340,763.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,684,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215,260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 26.8% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Kellogg by 130.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

