Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $111.43 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

