Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $46,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

KMB opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $111.43 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

