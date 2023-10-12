Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $122.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

NYSE:KMB opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $111.43 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

