Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 61,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 135,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 153,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

