Kinder Morgan (KMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Kinder Morgan has set its FY23 guidance at $1.12 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMI opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.