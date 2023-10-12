Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KHC. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

