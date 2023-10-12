Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $427,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 32,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,278. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

