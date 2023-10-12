Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $293.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 4,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $60,852.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 92,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,034,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

