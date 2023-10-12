Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 34,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 162,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $525.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANV. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,214,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

