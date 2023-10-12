LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 182.4% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 452,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LNZA opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. LanzaTech Global has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that LanzaTech Global will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

