LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 182.4% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 452,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global
LanzaTech Global Price Performance
NASDAQ LNZA opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. LanzaTech Global has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.80.
LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that LanzaTech Global will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
LanzaTech Global Company Profile
LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.
