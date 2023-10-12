Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 196,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 84,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.07 million and a PE ratio of -26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

