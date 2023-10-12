Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEA. Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

Get Lear alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LEA

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $139.30 on Thursday. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.