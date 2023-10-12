Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Leggett & Platt worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 157.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEG opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

