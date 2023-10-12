Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 1,970 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU remained flat at $35.48 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,792. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.