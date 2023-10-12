Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,659 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,968,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,486,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,110,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.01. 83,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

