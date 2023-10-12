Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.64. 260,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,617. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

