Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $23.30 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,224 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,841,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428,652 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.18. 49,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,497. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

