Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Invests $213,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,988. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

